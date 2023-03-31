Man falls while atop 18-wheeler, dies on I-35: Temple police 

TEMPLE, Texas – A man is dead after climbing atop an 18-wheeler and falling to the ground on I-35.

According to a news release, Temple police received a report just after 9 p.m. Thursday of a man running through vehicles near the 5200 block of Interstate 35.

“After attempting to open different vehicle doors, the victim climbed atop an 18-wheeler and fell to the ground,” Temple police said in the release. “When first responders arrived, the victim was pronounced dead on scene.”

The case remains under investigation, Temple police said.

Anyone with information should contact Temple police at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477. Callers remain anonymous.

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.