Man dies after jumping out window, falling through ice

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man died after he jumped out of an apartment window, ran onto the frozen Milwaukee River and fell through the ice, authorities said.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the city’s fire department got a call Monday morning of someone in the river on the city’s lower east side.

First responders pulled 31-year-old Jeffrey Bishop from the water. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

According to a medical examiner report, a neighbor saw Bishop break his second-floor apartment window and jump out of it. The apartment is less than half-a-mile from the river.

The report said Bishop suffered from mental health issues.