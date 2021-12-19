Man charged with arson in fire that injured 2 firefighters

SNOW HILL, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been arrested on arson charges stemming from a house fire that injured two firefighters, authorities said.

John Edward Cropper, 56, was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and malicious burning, the Worcester County fire marshal’s office said in a news release.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports that the early-morning fire on June 22 destroyed a house and boat house and damaged three other homes in West Ocean City. The destroyed house and boat house weren’t occupied when the fire broke out.

The Ocean City Fire Department said two firefighters were taken to hospitals with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Cropper lived in Ocean City at time of the fire. He was arrested in Snow Hill.

At his initial court appearance, he was ordered held without bail pending a bond review hearing this week, the fire marshal’s office said.