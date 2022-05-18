Man accused of having 700 images of sexually abused minors

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A Mandan man who police say had 700 videos and images of child sexual abuse on his phone is charged with two felonies.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Trevor Duenas Monday after executing a search warrant at his home following tips received about the crime.

Investigators say they found 23 files had been uploaded to accounts associated with email addresses which Duenas later admitted owning, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

A court affidavit states the files depicted girls ages 6 to 16 engaged in sexual activity. Investigators sought a search warrant after discovering the files and obtaining street address information linked to the account owner.

Investigators said they found 500 videos and 200 images on Duenas’ phone, which they confiscated during the search.

The affidavit said Duenas admitted to possessing and distributing the materials since moving to North Dakota in 2020. Duenas is charged with promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor and possessing prohibited materials.

His attorney, Justin Balzer, did not immediately return a message left for comment.