Man, 2 children killed in early Christmas Day fire; 2 hurt

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man and two children were found dead after an early-morning fire in an eastern Pennsylvania home on Christmas Day that may have been sparked by Christmas tree lights, authorities said.

Quakertown police said fire units were called to Essex Court shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday and found half of a twin home ablaze. Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said 41-year-old Eric King and the two children, whose identities hadn’t immediately been confirmed, were found deceased.

Another adult and a child who were able to get out of the home were taken to a hospital for treatment and later released. Buck said the other side of the twin home was damaged but there were no fatalities.

“Right now, it’s our understanding that we’re looking at the Christmas tree that may have ignited as a result of Christmas lights on that Christmas tree,” Scott McElree, Quakertown’s chief of police, told KYW-TV.

A state fire marshal, borough police, the fire department and the coroner’s office are investigating.