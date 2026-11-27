WACO, Texas — National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 19, and organizers of the memorial event are asking the community to help honor veterans by sponsoring a wreath to be placed on a veteran's grave.

The effort is meant to remember fallen veterans, honor those who serve, and teach younger generations about the cost of freedom.

Organizers in Grimes County have set a goal of placing wreaths on 900 veteran graves at Oakland Cemetery in Navasota. So far, 167 wreaths have been sponsored, meaning 733 more sponsors are still needed. To sponsor a wreath, click here.

Oakwood Cemetery in Waco is also looking for sponsors and is about halfway to its goal of 500 wreaths as of Nov. 27. To sponsor, click here.

Waco’s Moore Cemetery is in need of 44 wreath sponsors, and Killeen City Cemetery needs more than 1,000 sponsors. Numerous other participating cemeteries are also still in need. Click here to find a location in need of sponsorship.

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