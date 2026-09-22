WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — Woodway is getting a new dog park, upgraded sports fields and a new recreational facility, thanks to projects funded in the city's newly approved 2027 budget.

WATCH HERE:

Woodway's approved budget pays for new dog park, sports fields and rec upgrades

City leaders approved a 2.78-cent property tax rate increase and a $13.6 million general fund budget.

Community Services Director Mitch Davison said the projects have been in the works for a while, but the city now has the funding to move forward.

"I think it's just going to improve the quality of life for people here," Davison said.

A brand-new, larger dog park will be built next to the existing Woofway Park, featuring separate spaces for big and small dogs, along with new play equipment and extra water fountains. The budget allocates $80,000 for the expansion. Davison said community feedback helped shape the plans.

"Some people would call and say 'hey, I've been to some other dog parks and this is what we see, can we get something like this?'" Davison said.

Woodway resident Justin McGlothen said he is looking forward to the new amenities.

"I'm definitely excited to see it expanding, and just giving my family, and others more things to do," McGlothen said.

McGlothen said his dog will also be enjoying the upgrades.

"We have a little toy golden doodle. I actually forgot him this morning, but he will be experiencing the new things to come as well," McGlothen said.

Local soccer leagues will also benefit. The city set aside $100,000 to improve field conditions at Whitehall Sports Fields, including a key infrastructure addition.

"The big step is that we're going to add some irrigation so that the grass stays green longer," Davison said.

The largest investment, $968,479, targets the site of the old Family Center, where a new recreational facility is planned.

"I believe we're gonna add some restrooms, a playground, some pickleball courts, and I think the last thing is just an exercise court," Davison said.

Davison said the city hopes to break ground on these projects by next October.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.