Woman killed after allegedly standing in car sunroof during Houston road 'altercation'

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A woman is dead after getting shot during a road "altercation" in southwest Houston, news outlets reported.

As first published by KTRK, early Sunday morning officers were dispatched to the 9400 block of Westheimer Road, near Westerland Drive, on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police said a woman was found unresponsive with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said the woman was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the woman had been leaving a nightclub in the area prior to the shooting.

Investigators said after pulling out onto Westheimer, the woman allegedly got involved in an "altercation or race."

The woman was allegedly standing in the sunroof of a car when she was shot by a suspect police believe was in another vehicle.

At the time of the publication, police said they have no information on the suspect.