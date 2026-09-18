Woman found dead in Troy, suspect caught

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — A suspect has been caught after police found a woman dead on Thursday, according to the Troy Police Department.
Police say that at around 1:23 a.m., Troy Police were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Tower Street after a report of a woman unable to breathe.
When they arrived, police found an unresponsive woman who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators identified a person-of-interest and tracked him near the intersection of State Highway 93 and IH-35.
Police say the suspect fired at officers and fled on foot in the woods.
The suspect has been caught, according to police.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article with the latest information.