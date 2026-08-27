Woman charged after stabbing and structure fire in Moffat

MOFFAT, Texas (KXXV) — A woman has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of arson after a stabbing and structure fire in Moffat Monday, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Office.

At around 3:40 p.m. Monday, police received reports of a stabbing and fire at the 5400 block of Quail Hollow Drive.

An 82-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and an elderly man and 36-year-old woman were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Pueller remains in the custody of Bell County Jail awaiting her arraignment.