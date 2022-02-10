Watch
Woman burned in Albuquerque apartment fire last month dies

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 5:43 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 18:43:03-05

A woman who was seriously burned in a northeast Albuquerque apartment fire last month has died, authorities said Thursday.

Albuquerque police said 29-year-old Ashleigh Keeto died from her injuries Monday at a burn center in Lubbock, Texas.

Police spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins told the Albuquerque Journal that Keeto’s death is being investigated as a homicide based on information from arson investigators.

Keeto and a man were pulled from the fire and both were hospitalized in critical condition with burns and smoke inhalation.

A medical update in the male victim wasn’t immediately available Thursday.

