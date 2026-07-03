Where to celebrate, watch fireworks this holiday weekend in Central Texas

WACO, Texas — From fireworks over the Brazos to concerts (including The Jacksons), patriotic parades and family festivals, several of our communities are celebrating Independence Day.

Here's a look at some of the events in your neighborhood.

Tips Before You Go:



Most events are free unless otherwise noted.

Bring lawn chairs or blankets for outdoor concerts and fireworks.

Arrive early for parking and the best viewing locations.

Always check each city's official website or government Facebook page before heading out in case of weather-related schedule changes.

Fourth on the Brazos

When: July 4, gates open at 6 p.m.

Where: Touchdown Alley, next to McLane Stadium

Waco's signature Independence Day celebration returns with live entertainment, food vendors, a patriotic ceremony, laser show and the H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza. Entertainment includes DJ Precyse and The Jacksons before fireworks cap off the evening. Click here for more information.

Castle Heights Fourth of July Parade

When: July 4, 9 a.m.

Where: Castle Heights Neighborhood Circle

This longtime neighborhood tradition features a patriotic parade led by the Boy Scouts and Waco High School Drumline, followed by food trucks and opening remarks from community leaders.

Woodway Fourth of July Parade

When: July 4, 9 a.m.

Where: Woodway Public Safety Department

Families can enjoy a community parade complete with free popsicles! Click here for more information.

H-E-B Fourth of July Fun Fest & Fireworks Show

When: July 4, gates open at 6 p.m.

Where: Crossroads Park

Temple's annual celebration includes a patriotic opening ceremony, live music from Groove Knight, family activities and a fireworks finale beginning around 9:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

Belton Fourth of July Parade

When: July 4, 8 a.m.

Where: Downtown Belton

The annual parade winds through downtown Belton, showcasing community organizations, decorated vehicles and patriotic spirit. Click here for more information.

Salado America's 250 Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Royal Street

Salado celebrates with a decorated golf cart parade, live music, family activities and an evening fireworks show at Tablerock Park as part of its America 250 festivities. Click here for more information.

Red, White & Blue Music Festival

When: July 4, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown Killeen

Killeen's signature Independence Day celebration features live music, local food vendors, artisan booths, family activities, a Jeep Jam and a fireworks spectacular. Click here for more information.