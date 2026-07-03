Where to celebrate, watch fireworks this holiday weekend in Central Texas

WACO, Texas — From fireworks over the Brazos to concerts (including The Jacksons), patriotic parades and family festivals, several of our communities are celebrating Independence Day.
Here's a look at some of the events in your neighborhood.
Tips Before You Go:
- Most events are free unless otherwise noted.
- Bring lawn chairs or blankets for outdoor concerts and fireworks.
- Arrive early for parking and the best viewing locations.
- Always check each city's official website or government Facebook page before heading out in case of weather-related schedule changes.
Fourth on the Brazos
When: July 4, gates open at 6 p.m.
Where: Touchdown Alley, next to McLane Stadium
Waco's signature Independence Day celebration returns with live entertainment, food vendors, a patriotic ceremony, laser show and the H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza. Entertainment includes DJ Precyse and The Jacksons before fireworks cap off the evening. Click here for more information.
Castle Heights Fourth of July Parade
When: July 4, 9 a.m.
Where: Castle Heights Neighborhood Circle
This longtime neighborhood tradition features a patriotic parade led by the Boy Scouts and Waco High School Drumline, followed by food trucks and opening remarks from community leaders.
Woodway Fourth of July Parade
When: July 4, 9 a.m.
Where: Woodway Public Safety Department
Families can enjoy a community parade complete with free popsicles! Click here for more information.
H-E-B Fourth of July Fun Fest & Fireworks Show
When: July 4, gates open at 6 p.m.
Where: Crossroads Park
Temple's annual celebration includes a patriotic opening ceremony, live music from Groove Knight, family activities and a fireworks finale beginning around 9:30 p.m. Click here for more information.
Belton Fourth of July Parade
When: July 4, 8 a.m.
Where: Downtown Belton
The annual parade winds through downtown Belton, showcasing community organizations, decorated vehicles and patriotic spirit. Click here for more information.
Salado America's 250 Celebration
When: July 4
Where: Royal Street
Salado celebrates with a decorated golf cart parade, live music, family activities and an evening fireworks show at Tablerock Park as part of its America 250 festivities. Click here for more information.
Red, White & Blue Music Festival
When: July 4, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Historic Downtown Killeen
Killeen's signature Independence Day celebration features live music, local food vendors, artisan booths, family activities, a Jeep Jam and a fireworks spectacular. Click here for more information.