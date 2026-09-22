West Fork Fire nearly contained after lightning sparked grass fire

TEXAS (KXXV) — A grass fire is nearly contained after reaching around 800 acres, according to the Lorena Fire Department.

The West Fork Fire ignited near Highway 107 and Tower Road.

Voluntary evacuations were lifted after being put in place near Spring Valley Road from Tower Road to Highway 107.

At around 7:05 p.m., forward progress on the fire was stopped.

The fire is now 92% contained and is 193 acres in size.

Lorena Fire units have returned to the City of Lorena and are working on clean and prepare units.