Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Welcome home': Texas DPS trooper treated to special party after surviving crash

Texas Department of Public Safety - North Texas Region (Facebook) 2.PNG
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Texas Department of Public Safety - North Texas Region (Facebook)
Texas Department of Public Safety - North Texas Region (Facebook) 2.PNG
Posted at 9:10 AM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 10:10:27-04

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A Texas DPS trooper is back home after being struck from behind while investigating a DWI-related crash.

Officials said the incident had occurred on June 12 as Trooper Johnson was deployed on the President George Bush Turnpike in Grand Prairie.

Johnson sustained significant injuries in the crash, several of which would later require surgery, according to Texas DPS - North Texas Region.

Johnson has since been discharged from the hospital and was even treated to a welcome home party this week - including a specially decorated cake.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019