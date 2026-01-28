Water conservation requested for Central Texas cities during cold snap

(KXXV) HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Water Conservation and Improvement District #1 has issued an immediate voluntary water conservation request for several Central Texas cities as freezing temperatures strain the regional water system.

The request affects residents in Harker Heights, Nolanville, Killeen, Fort Hood and Copperas Cove. Officials are asking for voluntary water restrictions during the current cold spell due to reduced treatment capacity and increasing demand.

The Belton Water Treatment Plant is operating under construction constraints, with Plant 4 — the system's largest facility — currently out of service for a filter pipe gallery rehabilitation project.

"With that plant out of service, they have 50 MGD (million gallons daily) firm capacity," says the district in City of Harker Heights Facebook post. Daily flows have been trending around 30 million gallons but are increasing, causing water storage tank levels to drop.

WCID officials are working to identify the causes of increased water flow but emphasized that community cooperation is essential during this period.

The district suggested that even small conservation efforts can make a difference, such as limiting water dripping from faucets. Residents are encouraged to reduce water usage wherever possible until the cold weather passes and normal operations resume.

