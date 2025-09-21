Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Memorial for Charlie Kirk underway in Arizona

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
President Donald Trump shakes hands with moderator Charlie Kirk, during a Generation Next White House forum at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, March 22, 2018.
GLENDALE, AZ — A memorial service for Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, is underway at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Watch the funeral right here:

President Trump and Vice President Vance will be among those attending the Memorial.

Other speakers include:

  • Erika Kirk
  • White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles
  • Secretary Marco Rubio
  • Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
  • Secretary Pete Hegseth
  • Director Tulsi Gabbard
  • Donald Trump Jr.
  • Tucker Carlson
  • Stephen Miller
  • Sergio Gor

Worship and music:

  • Chris Tomlin
  • Brandon Lake
  • Phil Wickham
  • Kari Jobe Carnes
  • Cody Carnes
