WATCH LIVE: Memorial for Charlie Kirk underway in Arizona

GLENDALE, AZ — A memorial service for Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, is underway at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Watch the funeral right here:
President Trump and Vice President Vance will be among those attending the Memorial.
Other speakers include:
- Erika Kirk
- White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles
- Secretary Marco Rubio
- Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
- Secretary Pete Hegseth
- Director Tulsi Gabbard
- Donald Trump Jr.
- Tucker Carlson
- Stephen Miller
- Sergio Gor
Worship and music:
- Chris Tomlin
- Brandon Lake
- Phil Wickham
- Kari Jobe Carnes
- Cody Carnes