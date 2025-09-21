WATCH LIVE: Memorial for Charlie Kirk underway in Arizona

GLENDALE, AZ — A memorial service for Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, is underway at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Watch the funeral right here:

President Trump and Vice President Vance will be among those attending the Memorial.

Other speakers include:



Erika Kirk

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

Secretary Marco Rubio

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Secretary Pete Hegseth

Director Tulsi Gabbard

Donald Trump Jr.

Tucker Carlson

Stephen Miller

Sergio Gor

Worship and music:

