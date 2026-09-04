Waco woman indicted on misappropriation, theft charges totaling over $300,000

A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a Waco woman on multiple felony charges connected to the misappropriation of fiduciary funds, the Beverly Hills Police Department and City of Beverly Hills announced.

The grand jury passed a true bill of indictment Thursday, presented by the District Attorney's Office and the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Shere Lomosad, 45, of Waco faces the following charges:

Misappropriation of Fiduciary Funds over $300,000 — First-degree felony

Theft over $300,000 — First-degree felony

Credit Card Abuse — State jail felony (two counts)

A news conference is scheduled for Friday, where officials are expected to release additional details, including the internal steps taken by City Administration since the matter was discovered.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

