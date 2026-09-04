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Waco woman indicted on misappropriation, theft charges totaling over $300,000

A McLennan County Grand Jury passed a true bill of indictment Thursday against a Waco woman on charges including misappropriation of fiduciary funds and theft.
Beverly Hills PD
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Beverly Hills PD
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A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a Waco woman on multiple felony charges connected to the misappropriation of fiduciary funds, the Beverly Hills Police Department and City of Beverly Hills announced.

The grand jury passed a true bill of indictment Thursday, presented by the District Attorney's Office and the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Shere Lomosad, 45, of Waco faces the following charges:

  • Misappropriation of Fiduciary Funds over $300,000 — First-degree felony
  • Theft over $300,000 — First-degree felony
  • Credit Card Abuse — State jail felony (two counts)

A news conference is scheduled for Friday, where officials are expected to release additional details, including the internal steps taken by City Administration since the matter was discovered.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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