WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The annual Poultry in Motion Turkey Trot is back, but runners will be taking a different path this Thanksgiving.

Construction on the $170 million Barron's Branch Downtown Redevelopment Project has forced organizers to reroute the race from its traditional path along University Parks Drive to M.L.K. Jr. Blvd.

"We'll make a few changes this year because of the road construction. They've closed a major part of University Parks, which is a very popular route," said Nancy Goodnight, race director.

The change required extra time, planning, and funding to develop a new traffic control plan in coordination with the city.

"Well, we had to go through a whole new traffic control plan, which we work with the city. So that took a little bit of time to come up with a new traffic plan, where the equipment goes, where the officers go, that is different than what we have traditionally been using for most of these races," Goodnight said.

The construction won't just affect the Turkey Trot. Goodnight says several other upcoming races will also face detours.

"There's a Christmas run, the marathon, and then a few others, like smaller 5Ks," Goodnight said.

University Parks Drive is set to reopen in May, with the full Barron's Branch project expected to wrap up in 2029. Goodnight says the temporary disruptions will be worth it in the long run.

"Actually, I think it's going to make everything better. It's going to really be one more asset that we can use when we're developing a racecourse. It's going to be beautiful. We'll be able to run people through it," Goodnight said.

The Turkey Trot kicks off this Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, at 6:30 a.m. and is expected to wrap up around 10 a.m.

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