Waco school employee's data exposed in security breach

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco Independent School District employee was notified that Frontline Education experienced a data security incident on August 14, which exposed district employee and job applicant information.

The information exposed included employee and job applicant social security numbers, as well as email and physical addresses.

At this time, Frontline says that no Waco ISD student information was exposed in the incident.

Officials say if this changes, families will be notified as quickly as possible.

Waco ISD says these are the next steps as advised from Frontline Education:

