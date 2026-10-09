Waco school employee's data exposed in security breach

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco Independent School District employee was notified that Frontline Education experienced a data security incident on August 14, which exposed district employee and job applicant information.
The information exposed included employee and job applicant social security numbers, as well as email and physical addresses.
At this time, Frontline says that no Waco ISD student information was exposed in the incident.
Officials say if this changes, families will be notified as quickly as possible.
Waco ISD says these are the next steps as advised from Frontline Education:
- Frontline will contact affected individuals and notify them that their information was impacted. They will provide additional information regarding the data involved. This will begin on October 26, 2026.
- Frontline has notified the Texas Attorney General and law enforcement agencies of the incident.
- Frontline is partnering with TransUnion to manage this incident and will offer two years of credit monitoring to individuals impacted by this incident.
- Frontline has established a dedicated hotline at 833-516-8792, available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time, for questions related to this incident.