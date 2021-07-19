Waco Police led on chase over the weekend, suspect of multiple thefts evaded with stolen car

Catalytic converter thefts are growing in Central Texas, and can be sold from $1,000 to more than $14,000.

Over the weekend Waco PD patrol officers were led on a vehicle pursuit after the suspect of a theft tried to evade arrest.

Patrol officers received a call about a possible theft in progress around 10 pm Friday, July 16. When arriving on scene, officers located a suspect vehicle and made an attempt to stop the driver.

The driver continued to lead officers on a pursuit through North Waco, East Waco, South Waco, Lacy Lakeview, and Bellmead. The lengthy chase finally came to an end in the parking lot of Sandman Hotel, located at Franklin Ave. and Valley Mills Dr.

The suspect, 38-year-old Anthony Williams, was given medical clearance and is now in custody at McLennan County Jail. The Waco resident was charged with: Theft of a Catalytic Converter, Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and was also charged for other outstanding warrants for theft.

The car used in the police chase was also reported stolen, and has now been returned to the owner.

After being taken into custody, Mr. Williams was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance and was then transported to the McLennan County Jail

Waco PD Street Crimes Unit, Waco PD K9, and the McLennan COunty Sherriff's Officer assisted in the pursuit.