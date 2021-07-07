Waco PD responds to shots fired, leads to barricade situation

The Waco Police Department responded to a 'shots fired' call Wednesday, July 7, at approximately 3 p.m. to the 1600 block of Hilltop Dr.

Officers who responded to the scene found that a man had fired shots in and around his residence for an unknown reason. Officers were able to quickly start communication with the individual and, after more than an hour, safely take him into custody.

The man was then transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.

There was a large law enforcement presence around the residence, but no one was harmed during the incident and the area is now safe according to Waco PD.

No other information is available at this time.