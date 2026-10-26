Waco PD, McLellan County Sheriff's Office warning about phone scam asking you to pay up

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department, along with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, is warning residents about an ongoing phone scam.

Waco police say both departments are receiving reports that residents are receiving calls from scammers claiming to be with law enforcement and asking for money.

The scammers have reportedly been claiming that outstanding traffic violations, warrants, or other tickets need to be paid.

“Police agencies or other official government entities will never ask for immediate payment over the phone,” police said in a reminder to the community.

Officials are asking anyone who may be a victim to alert local police.

