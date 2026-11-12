Waco Indie lands on 25 Coolest Film Festivals list for second straight year

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco independent film festival has been named a 25 coolest film festival in the world.

For the second year in a row, Waco Indie has been named one MovieMaker Magazine's 25 Coolest Film Festivals list.

"The festival directors and programmers made a huge effort to make everyone feel not just welcomed but celebrated.

The list also mentions the festival standing out for the Waco Independent Film Festival Screenplay Grant, which awards a $5,000 production package to recipients who film their scripts in the city.