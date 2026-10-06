Voter registration backlog creates challenges for Central Texas election offices

As Central Texas election offices prepare for election season, officials are working through a backlog of voter registration and renewal records tied to issues with state web portals.

Texas State University student Sierra Stage is moving from Hays County back to Bell County and is in the process of registering to vote.

“I think every person in their community has a responsibility to go out, get registered to vote, continue to stay involved,” Stage said.

Stage said voting remains important because election outcomes can have a lasting impact on people’s lives.

“Every election they say is the most important election, but I really believe that, because every election is going to decide your future,” Stage said.

According to public records, emails from Texas State Sen. Donna Campbell’s office informed the Texas Department of Public Safety in March about issues with state web portals. The problems resulted in a backlog of at least 500,000 voter renewals and registrations, among other records, dating from December 2023 through February 2024.

Local election officials have since been working to process the delayed records ahead of election season.

McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said the county received several thousand records as part of the backlog.

“There was about 6,000 of them here for McLennan County. We have already processed them. We finished processing them earlier this week. So we are good to go here in McLennan County,” Goldsmith said.

Goldsmith said many of the delayed records involved driver’s license renewals.

In Bell County, officials reported a backlog of 12,776 records.

Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford said the additional workload came during one of the busiest times of the election cycle.

“That’s a big number, especially when you think about this time of year. Our election office is already working so many hours of overtime, working so hard leading up to the deadline for registration, but also for early voting and Election Day right around the corner. To have that massive chunk of data dropped on us, it created a real challenge, and luckily our election staff has risen to the occasion again and again,” Stafford said.

Stafford said new voter registrations were prioritized as registration deadlines approached.

For Stage, participation in elections remains a key part of civic engagement.

“It’s still your vote, your voice, and so I think it’s important for young people to go out and vote, stay involved in the community and show other generations that we are ready to show up, we are ready to be part of the community,” Stage said.

Early voting begins Oct. 19 and continues through Oct. 30.

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