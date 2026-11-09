Volunteers needed for Salvation Army of McLennan County

WACO, Texas — The Salvation Army of McLennan County is asking Central Texans to give some of their time this holiday season as it prepares for its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree programs.

Volunteers are needed to ring bells at Red Kettle locations and help with the Angel Tree program, which will provide gifts for 982 people this year, according to Salvation Army leadership.

“Volunteering makes such a big impact on so many lives during the holidays,” Major Jeff Miracle of The Salvation Army in McLennan County said. “Whether you can spare an hour, a morning or a full day, share the gift of your time and Give With Joy to those who need it most.”

Red Kettle volunteers

Bell ringers are needed now through Dec. 24, Monday through Saturday.

Volunteers can sign up individually or participate with family members, friends, or other groups. Money collected through the Red Kettle campaign supports Salvation Army social service programs in McLennan County throughout the year.

People interested in volunteering can choose a location and shift through SalvationArmyVolunteer.com or contact Shannon Landolt at 254-756-7271 or Shannon.Landolt@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Angel Tree volunteers

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to help with its Angel Tree program.

Volunteer opportunities include working at Angel Tree adoption locations, sorting donated gifts, and helping distribute gifts to registered families. Churches and businesses can also host an Angel Tree.

Angel Tree volunteer opportunities run Nov. 13 through Dec. 5, with gift distribution scheduled for Dec. 16.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating can visit the Salvation Army of Waco website or call 254-756-7271.