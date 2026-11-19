WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A representative for the victim's family in the Adam Hoffman child sexual abuse case says the family played a direct role in shaping five new bills filed in the Texas Legislature — and that for the first time in a long time, they feel hopeful.

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Victim's family responds to "Hoffman Bills" filed in response to Waco child sex abuse case

"For the first time in a long time they feel hopeful. Nothing can endure what their son went through, but knowing that these reforms could help protect future children gives meaning to their fight," said Melissa Dieterich, a representative for the victim's family.

Former Waco attorney Adam Hoffman pleaded guilty to years of sexually assaulting his son's friend. A plea deal left him with just 60 days in jail, no sex offender registration in Texas, and a five-year law license suspension.

The case made national headlines as part of the Republican primary for U.S. Senate earlier this year, and then in the race between Ken Paxton and James Talarico in the election this month.

Dieterich says the family immediately partnered with State Rep. Pat Curry to push for new laws to keep this from happening to another child.

"He drafted, he shared drafts, sought feedback, and made sure the family's experience helped inform the legislation. He did more than listen. He acted," Dieterich said.

After telling 25 News earlier this year that he was going to take action in the state legislature, Curry has since filed five bills that seek to strengthen sex offender registration requirements, allow use of recorded testimony from children to be used as evidence in court, speed up child abuse reporting, and ban convicted lawyers from practicing law.

Dieterich says after months caught in the political crossfire of James Talarico's campaign ads, for the first time the family feels this legislation is a real step toward accountability.

"What's different now is that this isn't about headlines or political points; it's about action. This feels like accountability. This feels like hope for this family. Progress is measured by one thing: whether future victims are better protected than their son was," Dieterich said.

Looking ahead to the legislative session, Dieterich says she and the victim's mother will head to Austin to testify in support of the bills.

"Her son will have the opportunity to participate if and when he feels comfortable doing so. The difference is that this time the choice will be his. For much of this process, he felt as though he was the one on trial rather than the victim," Dieterich said.

Dieterich says there is a sixth bill in the works, and 25 News will report on it as soon as it is filed.

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