HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas— In Harker Heights, volunteers and military veterans are trading their uniforms for chainsaws, clearing out brush before the next wildfire season hits.

This week, 37 volunteers with the veteran-led nonprofit Team Rubicon — known as "Greyshirts" — worked alongside the Army Corps of Engineers in Dana Peak Park around Stillhouse Hollow Lake. They carved 40-foot fire breaks in the brush to keep wildfire fuel away from homes.

The work follows wildfires that burned more than 71 acres in this area in 2021 and 2022. In Bell County, the risk of fires is 72% higher than the national average.

Keith Elwell, a HESI safety operator, described a conversation he had with a man whose mother was housebound that he helped save from fire in Stinnett, Texas, in 2022.

"She's in a wheelchair, and I could not get there. Had you not cut that material away from the house, the house would have burned down like the other two, and she was in the house," Elwell said.

Dan Reeder has been a volunteer with Team Rubicon for 3 years and volunteered for 20 missions.

"I'm here to give back to the community and just help prevent a fire," Reeder said.

Park Ranger Alex Klepac with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says Team Rubicon is a force multiplier.

"We came to help prevent further incidents, provide spaces that we can fight fires or protect property and neighborhoods around the area," Klepac said.

For Team Rubicon, using this heavy equipment also helps them practice for future disaster relief.

"We can do mitigations faster and get more done in a shorter amount of time. All our folks are volunteers. We're only on the ground for a week at a time," Kevin French, Incident Commander for Team Rubicon, said.

"We hope that the community sees the work and sees the value that's being put out here, protecting homes, protecting communities, and hoping to mitigate any future risk down the road, say a rogue campfire. We're aiming to protect the local communities from that with this project," Klepac said.

Team Rubicon says its next assignment will be in December.

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