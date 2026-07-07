UPDATE: State Bar of Texas now lists former Waco attorney as not eligible to practice law

WACO, Texas — The State Bar of Texas now lists a former Waco attorney who plead guilty to sexual crimes against a child, as not eligible to practice law.

The update comes after Adam Dean Hoffman filed resignation paperwork with the State Bar of Texas in June. At last check, State Bar spokesperson Kim Buser, told 25News that resignation documents had been forwarded to the Texas Supreme Court.

As part of a plea deal from Attorney General Ken Paxton, Hoffman was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with no requirement to register as a sex offender. Hoffman was required to register as a sex offender in Nebraska, where he and his family reportedly reside, after authorities there became aware of his Texas case.

In May, State Representative Pat Curry told 25News that his office was pressuring the State Bar of Texas to move quickly on Hoffman's removal. The State Bar's online records now show Hoffman is not eligible to practice law with a Disciplinary Status stating that Hoffman 'Resigned in Lieu of Disciplinary Action'.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we learn more.

