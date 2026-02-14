U.S. Marshals arrest Copperas Cove man on child sexual assault charge

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — U.S. Marshals arrested a 46-year-old Copperas Cove man Thursday in connection with the aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Isidro Figueroa-Martinez was taken into custody and transported to the Coryell County Jail, where he was booked on the felony charge. Judge Latham of Precinct 4 set his bond at $100,000.

The arrest stems from a January 20 report of suspected sexual abuse involving a juvenile victim. Deputies with the Coryell County Sheriff's Office responded to the initial report and launched an investigation through their Criminal Investigations Division.

Following what officials described as an extensive investigation, detectives developed sufficient probable cause to charge Figueroa-Martinez with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The sheriff's office said no additional details will be released to protect the identity of the child victim. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case can contact the Coryell County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 254-865-7201 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

