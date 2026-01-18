Two people killed in Brazos County shooting, one person detained

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Two people died Friday evening after being shot in the 6300 block of Steep Hollow Circle in Brazos County, according to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a possible shooting just after 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found two individuals who had suffered gunshot wounds. The suspect had already fled the scene.

Both victims received immediate medical treatment at the scene and were transported to a local hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

The Bryan Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Bryan Fire Department and Precinct 3 Fire Department assisted in the response.