Two men charged in 2019 murder of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel-Morales

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Two men have been charged in the 2019 murder of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel-Morales, the Killeen Police Department announced Wednesday.

Darius Demarcus Nobles, 28, and Darion Lequan Brown, 27, face murder charges following a years-long investigation. Wedel-Morales was reported missing in August 2019. His remains were identified in June 2020, and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Nobles was arrested Feb. 23, 2026, by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Harris County and is being held with no bond. Brown was already in custody at Park County Jail on unrelated charges when he was served his warrant in December 2025.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.