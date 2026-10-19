Five residents, police officer injured during apartment fire in Killeen

Five residents and one police officer are recovering after being injured during a Killeen apartment fire Monday afternoon.

The Killeen Fire Department responded to the eight-unit building on the 4400 block of Lake Road around noon Monday.

"Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke and fire and received reports that people might still be inside the building," authorities said.

After determining that everyone had evacuated, crews worked to bring the blaze under control.

A total of five residents were taken to the hospital, and one police officer received treatment for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.