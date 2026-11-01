Two dead, child injured after motorcycle crashes into pickup in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Two people are dead after a crash in Killeen on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:26 p.m., the Killeen Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of North Fort Hood Road and Adams Avenue.

Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, a green Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on North Fort Hood Road at a high rate of speed as it approached Adams Avenue.

A gray Chevrolet pickup truck was making a left turn from Adams Avenue onto North Fort Hood Road when the motorcycle struck the driver's side door.

Police say the impact ejected the 22-year-old motorcyclist.

The driver of the pickup truck, an 83-year-old man, was transported to a medical center in critical condition, where he later died.

A 7-year-old passenger in the pickup truck was taken to a children's hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.