Tommy Williams Named Interim Texas A&M President

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents on Friday named former state Sen. Tommy Williams interim president of Texas A&M University.

Williams, a 1978 graduate of Texas A&M, previously served as the system’s vice chancellor of governmental relations.

Williams joined the Texas A&M System in 2014 and retired in 2018.

“This university means a great deal to me,” Williams said. “I look forward to working with students, faculty, staff and former students to support the continued excellence of this great institution.”

This comes as the regents continue their search for a permanent president.

