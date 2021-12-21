Three siblings among 5 victims in fatal Louisiana wrecks

A Louisiana family is mourning the death of three siblings who died in a Friday night wreck that also killed a Georgia man driving the wrong way on a rural interstate.

Louisiana state troopers say a pickup truck driven by John Lundy of Dallas, Georgia, hit an SUV with five people inside on Interstate 49 near Whiteville in northern St. Landry Parish.

Killed were 20-year-old Lindy Rae Simmons, 14-year-old Kamryn Simmons, and 16-year-old Christopher Simmons, all of Jeanerette. Lundy also died.

Billy M. Lee of Terrell, Texas, died in a separate crash on I-49 in Avoyelles Parish Friday night in the aftermath of the one involving the Simmons family. The 86-year-old man crashed into a stationary police vehicle that was diverting traffic from the interstate north of the wreck.

Katie Simmons DeRouen told The Advocate that three of the victims of the first crash were younger siblings. She said her mother, Dawn Simmons, was critically injured and hospitalized in Lafayette. She said another teen, the girlfriend of Christopher Simmons, was also critically injured.