Three killed in head-on crash on State Highway 105

Three people are dead following a crash on State Highway 105 Thursday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on the 105 west of the Brazos River.

Authorities said a Chevrolet Impala was traveling west when a Chevrolet Equinox traveling east tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone, striking the Impala head-on.

The driver and passenger in the Impala, identified as Wallace Perry, 70, and 70-year-old Gloria Sanders, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A back-seat passenger in the Equinox, identified as 18-year-old Brooklyn Imani, was also pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Equinox and two other passengers were taken to the hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.