Three Central Texas counselors named 2026 regional counselors of the year by ESC Region 12

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Three Central Texas school counselors have been named 2026 Regional Counselors of the Year by ESC Region 12 at the 13th Annual Counselor Appreciation Luncheon on Jan. 30.

Lindsey Ostrom of Chapel Park Elementary School in Midway ISD won Elementary Counselor of the Year. Ostrom has served as a school counselor for nine years, seven with Midway ISD.

Jennifer Young of Waco High School in Waco ISD earned Secondary Counselor of the Year. Young has served as a school counselor for three years, all with Waco ISD.

Sharon Hlavenka of Axtell ISD was named Lone Ranger Counselor of the Year, recognizing counselors who support entire K-12 districts. Hlavenka has served as a school counselor for 10 years, two with Axtell ISD.

