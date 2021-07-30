The new class of Texas Highway Patrol Recruits is the largest and most diverse in DPS history

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) broke a historical record today with the largest Texas Highway Patrol Recruit class in its history.

145 Texas Highway Patrol Troopers were addressed by Governor Abbott Friday, July 30 as he delivered the keynote speech and congratulated the DPS A-2021 class.

“Texas is exceptional because of the people who call our state home, and it is your fellow Texans that you have sworn to protect and serve as you join the most elite state law enforcement agency in the nation,” Abbott said. “On behalf of the Lone Star State, we are so grateful for your sacrifice and commitment to serving your communities. You will face challenges along the way, but never forget that what you do matters. It matters to the over 29 million Texans who depend on you every single day to keep our communities safe. And I have no doubt that after today, our state will be made safer by the brave men and women in this room.”

The ceremony was held at the Great Hills Baptist Church in Austin. Recruits from 21 years of age to 50 years of age celebrated their success; 40 of them U.S. military veterans, 22 with prior law enforcement experience, and 21 were females who marked the most women as DPS recruits in state history.

“Class A-2021 is reflective of DPS and the many backgrounds of those within our department,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “I’m pleased to have such a large recruit class to further bolster the troopers already serving our state. These men and women underwent a rigorous process to become Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and I welcome them to DPS.”

This year's class included recruits right here from Central Texas, and while most are from Texas cities such as Waco, McAllen, El Paso, Georgetown, Eastland, and Stinnett, the class includes 16 troopers from other states as well; some being third- and fourth-generation troopers.

Recruits will be reporting to duty next month, on Monday, Aug. 23.

“These recruits worked hard in challenging circumstances during the pandemic to get where they are today. We are thankful they’ve chosen to dedicate themselves to this career path and know they represent our state well,” said Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven P. Mach.