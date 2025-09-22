The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported hazing incident at Texas A&M University

BRYAN, Texas (KXXV) — The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported hazing incident involving the Kappa Sigma Fraternity after receiving a complaint on Sept. 21.

Officials said the incident allegedly occurred on Sept. 14 at the fraternity’s off-campus property in the 10400 block of North Dowling Road, where pledges were taken to a secluded area and made to perform strenuous physical activities until exhaustion. At least one person later sought medical treatment.

Investigators believe there may be more victims or witnesses and urge anyone with information to contact Sgt. Trey Oldham at Toldham@brazoscountytx.gov, Investigator David Grissom at DGrissom@brazoscountytx.gov, or call 979-361-4900.

Texas A&M University said it “does not tolerate hazing” and is investigating possible Student Conduct Code violations.

