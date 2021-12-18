Texas school bus crash kills aide, hurts driver, 3 students

A school bus carrying students with special needs home crashed Friday afternoon, killing an adult bus aide and injuring the driver and three students, one seriously.

During a briefing at about 4 p.m., officials confirmed the bus aide as 59-year-old Abigail Ragston. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the Hempstead school district bus with four students and two adults aboard crashed at 12:10 p.m. on a rural southeast Texas road.

@TxDPSSoutheast Troopers are investigating a crash involving a school bus in Waller Co. One adult has been pronounced deceased. A press conference is scheduled to take place at 3:45 p.m. at 2532 Ninth Street in Hempstead at the Hempstead Middle School Parking Lot. — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) December 17, 2021

Sgt. Erik Burse said the bus rolled over on Farm-to-Market Road 1887, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Hempstead or about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Houston. It was not immediately clear what caused the rollover, Burse said.

A high school girl was airlifted to a Houston hospital in serious condition, while two students went by ambulance to a hospital in Katy, 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of the crash site, Burse said. One student was not injured.