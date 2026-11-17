DONIE, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating after a Freestone County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man during a domestic disturbance call Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in Donie, where they encountered a person with a gun. A shooting followed, leaving one person dead at the scene.

Deputies said the officers and everyone else at the home were not hurt.

Authorities are still working to identify the person who was killed. The Texas Rangers said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details are being released at this time.

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