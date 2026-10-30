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Texas high court halts depositions in Waco mystery mailer legal fight

A hearing is now scheduled.
Political mailing case moves forward
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There's a new development in the fight over the mystery mailers that showed up in Waco neighborhoods.

The Texas Supreme Court has temporarily stopped a lower-court order requiring the LLC connected to the mailers to answer questions.

By issuing a stay on Friday, the court effectively pressed a pause button on the depositions. The high court has not ruled on the underlying dispute.

As 25 News first reported, the mailers presented themselves as a transgender student resource guide. But groups named in them told 25 News that its name, website and images were used without permission.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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