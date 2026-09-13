Texas heat destroys 100% of outdoor crops at local farm

GHOLSON, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas heat has destroyed 100% of the outdoor crops at Modern Hippie Life Farm in Gholson — the first total loss in the farm's four-year history.

Owner Anna Sims said the season left her with nothing in the fields, describing a scene of cantaloupes bursting on the ground before they could be harvested.

"We had cantaloupes exploding in the field. Literally it was like landmines. You had to be careful where you stepped because they were just like busting."

The damage extended across every outdoor crop on the farm.

"Everything has dried up. Strawberries, dewberries, canteloupes, watermelons."

The losses have put a significant financial strain on Sims and her family, forcing them to take out loans.

"It's been a huge emotional loss as well. To watch all of your hard work, that you love, your time, your research that you pour into the field."

The crops were not the only casualties of the season. Sims said the farm also lost livestock to the heat.

"We've lost 3 roosters and two hens."

The pecan trees, which Sims said are typically heavy with fruit by this time of year, also came up short.

"It's usually so much, that the trees are hanging down with weight. By now I'm usually seeing so many pecans that when we're standing here and the wind is blowing, they're falling out of the trees."

The USDA visited the farm and declared the fields a full weather-related loss.

Sims said she is focused on preparing for next season.

"So we're just kind of taking things one day at a time, and just seeing what we can do to prep for next year, and hopefully we get a good measurable amount of rain."

While the outdoor fields are a total loss, Sims said she is thankful some indoor crops, including lettuce and herbs, survived the season.

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