Texas DPS: 7-year-old girl airlifted after major crash in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — A 7-year-old girl was airlifted this weekend after a major crash involving two vehicles, Texas DPS said.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to US 77 and Norwood Circle in Milam County on reports of a crash, according to Texas DPS.

DPS said a 2003 Ford Taurus, operated by a 34-year-old male from Rockdale, Texas, had been heading northbound on US 77 at the time of the incident.

Officials said the Ford had been driving behind a vehicle that began to slow down in order to make a right-hand turn into a private drive.

Texas DPS said the driver of the Ford then failed to control his speed, leading him to take evasive action to avoid a collision and ultimately lose control.

At this time, DPS said the Ford veered into the southbound lane and into the path of a southbound 2017 Mercedes SUV, resulting in a collision.

Officials said the Mercedes had been occupied with four passengers.

Four of the five people involved in the crash were transported to Baylor Scott & White due to various injuries, according to Texas DPS.

DPS said a seven-year-old female was transported to McClain’s Children’s Hospital in Temple, Texas via air ambulance.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

"Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to limit their distractions when driving," Sgt. Bryan Washko, Texas DPS said in a statement.

"Giving your undivided attention to the roadway and other vehicles around you greatly reduces the probability of being involved in a traffic crash."