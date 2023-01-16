Texas DPS: 22-year-old man killed after hitting deer in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — A 22-year-old man is dead after striking a deer this weekend in Grimes County, Texas DPS said.

Ritvik Aayush Reddy Yeruva, of Cypress, had been driving northbound on State Highway 90, officials said.

Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, a 2013 Honda Civic - operated by Yeruva - struck a deer in the roadway near County Road 176, side-skidding into a grass ditch and then struck a tree.

Texas DPS said Yeruva was pronounced dead on the scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Chris Acord.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.