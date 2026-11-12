Texas Comptroller requires grant recipients to use E-Verify, comply with federal immigration laws

AUSTIN, TX — Texas Comptroller Don Huffines is requiring entities receiving state grant money through his agency to use the federal E-Verify system and comply with federal immigration laws during the life of their grant agreements.

Under the new requirements, grant recipients must use the Department of Homeland Security’s E-Verify system to confirm the employment eligibility of applicable workers.

Entities receiving grants will also be required to certify that they will not knowingly employ workers who are not authorized to work in the United States and that they will comply with federal immigration laws for the entire term of the grant.

Grant recipients must notify the Comptroller’s office if they discover a violation involving employment eligibility or immigration compliance.

The requirements will become standard terms in future grants administered by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. The agency said it will also include the certifications in future grant solicitations and agreements.

The Comptroller’s office said agreements will include provisions allowing for immediate termination to enforce the requirements. Huffines said the changes came after a performance review of the Comptroller’s office that he launched in August.

According to the agency, that review found previous procedures did not ensure contractors and grant recipients complied with state and federal immigration laws.

“Texans work hard for their money, and their tax dollars will never subsidize illegal aliens taking jobs from Texans,” Huffines said in announcing the policy.

“If you want state funding, you will verify every hire and follow federal immigration law.” The Comptroller’s office said the requirements are part of Huffines’ Taxpayer First Project, an effort aimed at changing the agency’s tax administration and contracting practices. The agency said additional changes to its standard contract and grant terms are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.