Texas A&M system keeping tuition at current levels for two years

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has placed a two-year freeze on tuition and all academic fees for the next two years, officials announced on Thursday. The decision will cover the 2025-26 and 2026-27 academic years across all A&M System campuses.

“Groceries, gas and insurance may be up, but not what our Texas undergraduates pay to learn,” said Board Chairman Robert Albritton in the announcement.

The two-year freeze is expected to be certified to the Legislative Budget Board by Sept. 1.

“This freeze gives Texas families certainty as they plan for college,” said Glenn Hegar, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System.

Regents also approved an $8.1 billion operating budget for next year.

The Texas A&M University System has a statewide network of 12 universities and educates more than 168,000 students.

