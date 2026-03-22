Texas A&M student wins boxing debut, raising money for cancer research in honor of his grandmother

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) – Texas A&M University junior Jackson Wolff laced up his boxing gloves for the first time to fight for a cause close to his heart: cancer research.

He dedicated the fight to his grandmother, with proceeds from the event benefiting the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

"My grandma has stage 4 pancreatic cancer; she was diagnosed with that three years ago," Wolff said.

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Aggie Fight Night

Doctors originally gave his grandmother six months to live. Thanks to advancements in cancer research, she has survived for three years, though doctors now say she has less than a week to live. Wolff and his family are making every day count.

"Whenever I came to A&M, finding a way to support that cause, it’s a big thing for me. And thankfully due to cancer research, she got three years when she was only supposed to get six months," Wolff said.

To prepare for the match, Wolff trained for six months and lost more than 20 pounds. Bobby Powers, one of Wolff's coaches, said the boxing ring is exactly where the devoted grandson belongs.

"He started to jump rope for 10 minutes, 15 minutes, running five miles, 10 miles, the weight just started dropping easier and then he's like, man, this is what I really want to do, and he just kept on going from there," Powers said.

Wolff hopes Aggie Fight Night continues to grow every year, and that the money raised will help find a cure so other families can have more time with their loved ones.

"Just continuing to give other people that time and hopefully find a cure for cancer is something that I want to work," Wolff said.

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