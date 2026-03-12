Texas A&M men's basketball is set to tip off against Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament in Nashville

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M men's basketball is preparing for its matchup against Oklahoma in the SEC Conference Tournament in Nashville, with tip off set for 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

TAMU Tourney Preview

The Aggies will have to win four games in four days to be crowned SEC champions, but every game matters for their seeding heading into Selection Sunday.

"Basketball is a tournament sport. Like this is where people tune in. And we all know memories that have been edged in everyone's mind come from tournament playing basketball. And that's the SEC tournament. That's, uh, the NCAA tournament," Head Coach Bucky McMillan said.

Texas A&M has won the regular season title in the SEC but has yet to win the tournament. The closest the Aggies have come was in 2016, losing to Kentucky in the championship game.

The tournament also presents an opportunity for the team to build confidence heading into March Madness.

"I think it's important, uh, just, you know, you could get a lot of good wins against quality teams," Senior guard Rylan Griffen said. "So, uh, it's important from an aspect of feeling confident before the big, big dance. So, uh, it's very important for us."

