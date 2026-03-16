Texas A&M men's basketball headed to Oklahoma City to face Saint Mary's in NCAA Tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M men's basketball will make its first stop in the NCAA Tournament in Oklahoma City, where the Aggies will face Saint Mary's.

Selection Sunday Watch Party

The Aggies' name came down to one of the final selections announced during the bracket reveal.

Texas A&M players were just as excited to hear their names called.

"I mean, I feel like it's just human nature to be a little nervous, you know, a little anxious, you know, especially, I mean. In this basketball world we play in, and you just never know anything, anything happens, you know, every day is a new day, so," Rashaun Agee said.

This will be the first matchup between the two programs since 1995. Saint Mary's enters the tournament having won 8 straight games during the regular season before falling short in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament. Wing Paulis Maruskas leads the Gaels, averaging over 18 points and just under 8 rebounds per game. Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan said his team will take it one game at a time.

"To be a part of the show, you know, and part of the circus, or you can go to play good basketball, and I think those that have been there can, you know, really affect others by telling them like, look, we're going there, we want to be back here next weekend talking about the Sweet 16," McMillan said.

Players are excited to compete in Oklahoma City and build their legacy as Aggies.

"Nothing really matters until March starts, so try to make a good March and you get remembered for what you did in March and not what you did," Rylan Griffen said.

Texas A&M finishes the season as one of 10 SEC teams in the tournament — the most of any conference for the second year in a row.

The Aggies tip off against Saint Mary's on March 19 at 6:35 p.m. on TruTV.

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